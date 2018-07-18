Search continues for missing Ashtabula mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA - The Ashtabula Sheriff’s office, with assistance from the FBI and other local and state agencies, are continuing to search for a young mother.

Sheriff Bill Johnson says 23-year-old Rand Al Dulaimi has been missing for over a week. She was reported missing by family on July 11th.

“I am very worried about her,” said Coletta Carlisle, one of Al Dulaimi’s friends. “She would never leave her son Omar. This is not like her.”

Carlisle started a Facebook page for Al Dulaimi, called Justice For Rand.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen at a house on Ninevah Road in Saybrook Township two days earlier.

Her son, Omar, is safe and with children services.

Rand’s sister, Rula Al Dulaimi, in Turkey, says she is very worried.

“My sister would not leave without Omar,” Rula said. “She loved Omar. She would never leave him. I am very, very worried about her safety.”

Rula is trying to get an emergency VISA so she can come to Ohio and help look for her sister. She also wants to be here for her nephew.

Al Dulaimi was estranged from her husband. Her neighbors said they were surprised to see him at the apartment with her son last week. They say he had Omar with him and was carrying groceries and bleach.

Neighbors also told Fox 8 they have seen police and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents at the apartment building.

The sheriff’s office says Al Dulaimi disappeared under suspicious circumstances and that they are actively pursuing several leads. No arrests have been made.

Al Dulaimi’s estranged husband, Jeffrey Stanley, was arrested last week on an unrelated charge and is being held in the county jail.

Omar’s paternal family told Fox 8 they are hoping Al Dulaimi is found soon.

