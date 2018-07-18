Put-in-Bay officer indicted for assaulting man in custody

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio– A Put-in-Bay officer is facing federal charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

El’Shawn Williams, 28, was indicted for using excessive force against a man in custody and obstruction of justice.

The indictment said Williams punched and hit the victim, who was restrained by another officer, multiple times in the head and body. He then gave false statements to an Ottawa County detective about the arrest, investigators said.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.