AKRON, Ohio-- An explosion at Emerald Performance Materials sent black smoke into the sky over Akron Wednesday afternoon.

The Akron Fire Department said no injuries have been reported and the building was evacuated. No emergency workers are going into the building.

FOX 8 viewers spotted the thick, dark smoke several miles away. Other witnesses reported feeling their windows shake.

41.045726 -81.539224