Owner of landscaping company accused of defrauding Twinsburg homeowners

TWINSBURG, Ohio– The owner of a landscaping company was arrested after Twinsburg police say he defrauded 16 homeowners in the city in 2017.

Emil Katrinak, 52, of Parma, is charged with theft, fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt criminal activity. He’s also charged with passing two fraudulent checks at a Twinsburg bank.

Katrinak is the owner of KS Faith Properties and Kat Landscaping. Twinsburg police said he contracted with homeowners for landscaping and patios, but the work was never completed. Some victims paid the company more than $10,000 in advance.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Stow Municipal Court on Thursday.

Anyone who may be a victim of Katrinak’s fraud should contact Det. Brian Donato with the Twinsburg Police Department.