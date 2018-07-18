Live video: Crews respond to explosion at Akron plant

AKRON, Ohio– Emergency crews are at the scene of an explosion at a plant in Akron.

The building, located on West Emerling Avenue, was evacuated shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Akron police said South Main Street from East Archwood Avenue to East Wilbeth Road is closed because of an explosion. People should avoid the area.

Akron Metro RTA said the fire is near its offices on Kenmore Boulevard so its building was also evacuated.

Keep checking with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.