‘It was heartbreaking:’ 21 dogs rescued from Lorain apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN - “It’s crazy, it’s a shame that someone would abuse dogs like that,” said Cesarl Arce, of Lorain.

Neighbors are shocked to hear about a raid by animal welfare officers at an apartment on East 28th Street in Lorain Tuesday afternoon.

“With this hot weather and no water, I think that’s terrible,” said James Torres, of Lorain.

“We got a phone call from the Lorain County Kennel that someone walking around 28th Street heard about 10 dogs barking and the smell was just horrific coming out of the building,” said Denise Willis, chief humane officer with the Friendship APL.

The APL assisted the Lorain County Dog Warden in removing the dogs from the apartment.

A total of 21 dogs were caged inside, all of them Cane Corsos.

“When I did go in, it was dark, very smelly, it would burn your throat and your eyes. It was heartbreaking to see them confined in their own filth,” said Willis.

The dogs were left alone without ventilation and without air conditioning.

Humane officers say temperatures inside the apartment reached almost 100 degrees.

The dogs were taken to the Friendship APL, some with fleas, mange, and various infections.

The warden says their owner lives off site and kept the dogs in that apartment for breeding.

The APL says a hearing scheduled for Tuesday will determine where the dogs will go.

Charges are pending against the dog’s owner, as well as the landlord of the apartment.

Meantime, the APL is in need of canned and dry dog food, as well as cleaning supplies to help care for the dogs.