Fox 8 Recipe Box: Soul food egg rolls

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Erich Hooper is known as the 'godfather' of Cleveland urban agriculture.

He's been farming on his land in Tremont for more than 25 years.

This weekend, Hooper Farm will host an Urban Farm Tour to give people a better idea of what urban farming is all about.

Hooper stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to talk about his farm and share his recipe for "soul food egg rolls."

Soul Food Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

Kale

Collard greens

Cabbage

Parsley

Cilantro

Shredded carrots

Small flour tortillas

Vegetable Oil

Rice

Instructions:

Roll vegetables into a leaf of kale, cabbage, or collard greens. Chop vegetables. Roll vegetables into small flour tortilla. Brush with water to seal. Fry tortillas in vegetable oil until golden brown. Serve on a bed of rice and top with your favorite sauce.