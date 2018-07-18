First look at Agora’s $3M makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Wednesday we got our first look at the all new Agora Theatre and Ballroom in Cleveland.

The theatre underwent a $3 million makeover, updating everything but the old-school Agora signs and the autograph wall.

For the first time in its 100-year history, the Agora has air conditioning.

It also has new lights, flooring, seating, walls, and bathrooms.

It's a whole new look, however, the new owners promise it's still the same old Agora.

Project Manager Justin Miller says, "It's still gonna be gritty. We're still gonna do some Rock'n'Roll acts. We're gonna honor that history as well, but we're gonna do something from every genre in this room."

The Agora is credited with bringing exposure to legendary acts like Lou Reed, U2 and Bruce Springsteen.