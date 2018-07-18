× David’s Tomato And Cucumber Salad

David’s Tomato and Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

3 or 4 large tomatoes (2 1/2 lbs) cored and cut into bite sized cubes

1 large cucumber peeled, seeded, and cubed

1 small vidalia onion (about 1/2 lb) sliced thin

1/3 c. kalamata olives pitted and halved

Dressing:

1/4 c. olive oil

1/4 c. red wine vinegar

1/4 c. fresh parsley, chopped

2 or 3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 Tablespood minced shallot

Pinch of salt and pepper

Topping:

4 oz. Feta Cheese Crumbled

Optional:

Additional topping of toasted bread croutons

Toss first 4 ingredients in a large bowl with a little salt and pepper. Set aside. In a small bowl or jar with a lid, combine oil, vinegar, parsley, shallot and garlic. Whisk vigorously or shake in jar until ingredients are well mixed.

Toss salad with about two thirds of the dressing. Let salad stand at room temperature for an hour or so. Give salad an occasional gentle stir. If you are making it for the next day, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

To serve, add half of the crumbled cheese and optional croutons with the rest of the dressing. Give it a gentle toss and top off with remaining cheese.

Enjoy!