Brilliant! Mic’d up Francisco Lindor puts on quite the show at All-Star game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As if we needed even more of a reason to love the Tribe’s Francisco Lindor.

Despite the fact he didn’t make any of the record 10 home runs at Tuesday night’s All-Star game, Lindor put on quite the show.

First, after flying out in the sixth inning, Lindor hit the ground for some push-ups.

Then, Fox mic’d him — and a few other players — up for an entire half-inning. Brilliant!

First, he gave Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez a kiss for his boo boo. Later he’s heard yelling: “I got it! I got it!” as he ran across the field.

Twitter loved it all:

A little kiss makes the pain go away, right? 😂 Francisco Lindor is a Class A goofball!#AllStarGame | #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/jnGpzb3mCQ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 18, 2018

Putting a mic on Francisco Lindor is the best thing about this game. “I talk to the third baseman. But sometimes he ignores me, so I talk to myself.” — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) July 18, 2018

Francisco Lindor is a national treasure who should be mic’d up on the field for every all star game. pic.twitter.com/MABOdL4H3o — Evan (@elewis93) July 18, 2018

Lindor was the best with the mic — JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) July 18, 2018

Ways to save baseball: 1) Mic up Francisco Lindor for every game, at all times. 2) See #1 — Guy Tweet Haver (@thetweethaver) July 18, 2018

Francisco Lindor mic’d up was everything we could hope for. #MLBAllStar — Julianne Pelusi (@JulianneWTOV9) July 18, 2018

This Lindor mic’d up is great. I could listen to it all game, love him and Im not an Indians fan at all. — Price (@jprice9227) July 18, 2018

Why is Lindor not mic’d up in literally every game? — Dak⚾️ta Gardner (@dakotagardner) July 18, 2018

Omg, after that half inning of being interviewed/mic’d up, I like Frankie Lindor even more than I already did. What an awesome young star that’s having fun out there! — Matt Trainer (@TrainsMatt) July 18, 2018

The American League beat the National League 8-6 Tuesday night for its sixth straight win.

Cleveland will host next year’s All-Star game.

