Brilliant! Mic’d up Francisco Lindor puts on quite the show at All-Star game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As if we needed even more of a reason to love the Tribe’s Francisco Lindor.
Despite the fact he didn’t make any of the record 10 home runs at Tuesday night’s All-Star game, Lindor put on quite the show.
First, after flying out in the sixth inning, Lindor hit the ground for some push-ups.
Then, Fox mic’d him — and a few other players — up for an entire half-inning. Brilliant!
First, he gave Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez a kiss for his boo boo. Later he’s heard yelling: “I got it! I got it!” as he ran across the field.
Twitter loved it all:
The American League beat the National League 8-6 Tuesday night for its sixth straight win.
Cleveland will host next year’s All-Star game.
