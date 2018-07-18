All clear given after Akron chemical plant explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE from City of Akron: The ALL-CLEAR has been issued by AFD for the West Emerling chemical fire. Evacuated individuals may now safely return to their homes and businesses.

AKRON, Ohio-- Firefighters are struggled to battle the blaze at Emerald Performance Materials in Akron following an explosion at the chemical plant Wednesday afternoon.

The explosion happened at about 1 p.m. at the plant, located at 240 West Emerling Ave.

All employees were located and there were no significant injuries, according to city officials. Three people were taken to Akron General Medical Center for coughing symptoms, Akron police said.

The Akron Fire Department hazmat team entered Emerald Performance Materials more than two hours after the explosion since it was such a volatile situation.

Firefighters are unable to put out the fire because they don't have enough water. They used up their 500-gallon tank and sent for another one. At this point, they are not sure if the chemicals are feeding the fire.

Exposure to the chemical involved in the explosion, butadiene, can cause irritation to the eyes, throat, nose and lungs. According to the city, there is no indication of any mass release or plume of butadiene that could impact the general public.

The area within a half-mile radius was evacuated. City officials said it's mostly businesses and those who have not evacuated can stay in their homes. Residents will not be allowed to return until the fire department gives the all-clear.

Evacuees were taken to the University of Akron Student Union on Carroll Street. Anyone needing assistance in evacuating should call 330-375-2101.

The company released the following statement:

"We immediately activated our response protocols, evacuated the plant, notified the fire department, and notified regulatory bodies. First responders are on the scene investigating. All of our employees have been accounted for and there have been no reported injuries to our personnel. Our site leaders are working with first responders to assess the situation."

