Walmart responds after razor blade found in Wadsworth shopping cart handle

WADSWORTH, OH – A Barberton couple received quite the scare while shopping at a Wadsworth Walmart recently when they discovered a razor blade stashed in a cart handle.

The incident is not uncommon across the country, Walmart officials say this has become an issue for many retailers. Law enforcement has informed the company it is a shoplifting issue, where thieves will store a razor blade in the shopping cart handles without intent to harm.

Wadsworth Police say no report about the incident was filed with their department. A Walmart spokesperson says an incident claim was submitted to the company.

Walmart issued the following statement Tuesday:

“We take this situation seriously and work hard to make sure our customers have a pleasant shopping experience at all of our stores. We inspected all of our shopping carts after the incident was reported and found no other issues.”

41.025610 -81.729852