Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The remainder of the week will feature air that is comfortably less humid and cooler.

Here is your 8-hour forecast:



The complete 8 Day Forecast here.

The next descent shot at getting some rain will be on the weekend. Temperatures do not make it out of the 70s. If you're a fan of the really hot, humid air, it's not back any time soon.

Have a great day!