The stage is set for Taylor Swift! Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s show…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour finally hits FirstEnergy Stadium tonight.

Preparations have been going on for days ahead of the show that some 60,000 fans will attend.

It's a huge undertaking with dozens of semis and flatbed trucks bringing in equipment and hundreds of crew members working around the clock.

If you're heading to the big concert tonight, here are some things to know:

Timeline:

-- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

-- Show starts at 7 p.m.

-- Concert ends at approximately 11 p.m.

Tickets:

-- There are still tickets available to the concert, according to Ticketmaster. Prices range from $45.50 each to $325. More here.

Weather:

-- The rain will have all moved out of the area by this evening, and temperatures will be in the upper to mid-70s.

Bags:

-- The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be strictly enforced. For more on that policy, click here.

Banner and Sign Policy:

-- Banners and signs smaller than 11 x 17 inches are permitted but must be event-related, in good taste and cannot obstruct another fan's view. They also can't cover stadium signage. For more on the sign policy, click here.

Camera Policy:

-- Cameras without detachable lenses are allowed but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of the event. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Video cameras may not be used to reproduce the event. Selfie sticks, Go-Pros, and monopods are prohibited.

Drop-off/Pick-up areas:

-- Guests arriving via parents drop off/vehicle share are suggested to do so on Lakeside Ave between E 9th St. and W 3rd St.

-- The ADA drop off area is located on the southeast corner of the stadium and is for ADA guests ONLY. Guests must use West 3rd St. to access the southeast ADA drop off/pick up area. This area is designated by the blue ADA logo flags.

Gate Map:

Traffic tips:



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For much more on tonight's concert, click here.