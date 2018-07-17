Spice up your Summer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch how to add Not Yo Daddy's Mexican Hot Sauce to just about anything! Today we made Not Yo Daddy's Michelada, which is a Mexican Bloody Mary. Plus, see how to take your summer dips to the next level.

Recipe:

Not Yo Daddy's Michelada (Mexican Bloody Mary)

Pour Not Yo Daddy's Sweet Smoke Sauce on a plate.. place the rim of a pint glass on the hot sauce to get a rim full of sauce.

Then fill the pint glass with 3/4 of it with ice.

Squeeze juice of 1 lime in it, add 1/4 cup of dill pickle juice, 1/4 cup of tomato juice, 1 tsp of Not Yo Daddy's Hot Sauce and fill the rest of the glass with beer (preferably Mexican Pilsners or Vienna- style lager).

Decorate with lime and garnish with a jicama stick.

Not Yo Daddy's Quick Dips

1/2 cup of French onion dip, hummus or even sour cream

add 2 TSP of Not Yo Daddy's Original Mexican Hot Sauce

serve with chips, veggies

http://www.notyodaddys.com