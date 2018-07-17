Show Info: July 17, 2018
Not Yo’ Daddy’s Mexican Hot Sauce
http://notyodaddys.com/
https://www.facebook.com/NotYoDaddys
Recipe:
Not Yo Daddy’s Michelada (Mexican Bloody Mary)
Pour Not Yo Daddy’s Sweet Smoke Sauce on a plate.. place the rim of a pint glass on the hot sauce to get a rim full of sauce.
Then fill the pint glass with 3/4 of it with ice.
Squeeze juice of 1 lime in it, add 1/4 cup of dill pickle juice, 1/4 cup of tomato juice, 1 tsp of Not Yo Daddy’s Hot Sauce and fill the rest of the glass with beer (preferably Mexican Pilsners or Vienna- style lager).
Decorate with lime and garnish with a jicama stick.
Recipe:
Not Yo Daddy’s Quick Dips
1/2 cup of French onion dip, hummus or even sour cream
add 2 TSP of Not Yo Daddy’s Original Mexican Hot Sauce
serve with chips, veggies
Jellystone Park
12712 Hoover Ave NW,
Uniontown, OH 44685
https://akroncantonjellystone.com/
Whitefeather Meats
14079 Cleveland Road
Creston, Ohio 44217
330-435-6300
www.whitefeathermeats.com
Nooma
http://www.drinknooma.com
El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd,
Cleveland, OH 44109
www.facebook.com/elrinconcitochapinCLE
Canary Travel
http://www.canarytravel.com
Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival
July 20-22
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea
FREE parking
Kids under 10 are FREE!
www.clevelandirish.org
Dr. Shultz Premium Hand Sanitizer
www.docshultz.com
Dr. Marc
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/