Show Info: July 17, 2018

Posted 10:02 am, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 12:59PM, July 17, 2018

Not Yo’ Daddy’s Mexican Hot Sauce
http://notyodaddys.com/
https://www.facebook.com/NotYoDaddys

Recipe:

Not Yo Daddy’s Michelada (Mexican Bloody Mary)

Pour Not Yo Daddy’s Sweet Smoke Sauce on a plate.. place the rim of a pint glass on the hot sauce to get a rim full of sauce.

Then fill the pint glass with 3/4 of it with ice.

Squeeze juice of 1 lime in it, add 1/4 cup of dill pickle juice, 1/4 cup of tomato juice, 1 tsp of Not Yo Daddy’s Hot Sauce and fill the rest of the glass with beer (preferably Mexican Pilsners or Vienna- style lager).

Decorate with lime and garnish with a jicama stick.

Not Yo Daddy’s Quick Dips

1/2 cup of French onion dip, hummus or even sour cream

add 2 TSP of Not Yo Daddy’s  Original Mexican Hot Sauce

serve with chips, veggies

 

Jellystone Park
12712 Hoover Ave NW,
Uniontown, OH 44685
https://akroncantonjellystone.com/

Whitefeather Meats
14079 Cleveland Road
Creston, Ohio 44217
330-435-6300
www.whitefeathermeats.com

Nooma
http://www.drinknooma.com

El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd,
Cleveland, OH 44109
www.facebook.com/elrinconcitochapinCLE

Canary Travel
http://www.canarytravel.com

Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival
July 20-22
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea
FREE parking
Kids under 10 are FREE!
www.clevelandirish.org

Dr. Shultz Premium Hand Sanitizer
www.docshultz.com

Dr. Marc
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/