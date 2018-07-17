× Show Info: July 17, 2018

Not Yo’ Daddy’s Mexican Hot Sauce

http://notyodaddys.com/

https://www.facebook.com/NotYoDaddys

Recipe:

Not Yo Daddy’s Michelada (Mexican Bloody Mary)

Pour Not Yo Daddy’s Sweet Smoke Sauce on a plate.. place the rim of a pint glass on the hot sauce to get a rim full of sauce.

Then fill the pint glass with 3/4 of it with ice.

Squeeze juice of 1 lime in it, add 1/4 cup of dill pickle juice, 1/4 cup of tomato juice, 1 tsp of Not Yo Daddy’s Hot Sauce and fill the rest of the glass with beer (preferably Mexican Pilsners or Vienna- style lager).

Decorate with lime and garnish with a jicama stick.

Not Yo Daddy’s Quick Dips

1/2 cup of French onion dip, hummus or even sour cream

add 2 TSP of Not Yo Daddy’s Original Mexican Hot Sauce

serve with chips, veggies

Jellystone Park

12712 Hoover Ave NW,

Uniontown, OH 44685

https://akroncantonjellystone.com/

Whitefeather Meats

14079 Cleveland Road

Creston, Ohio 44217

330-435-6300

www.whitefeathermeats.com

Nooma

http://www.drinknooma.com

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd,

Cleveland, OH 44109

www.facebook.com/elrinconcitochapinCLE

Canary Travel

http://www.canarytravel.com

Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival

July 20-22

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea

FREE parking

Kids under 10 are FREE!

www.clevelandirish.org

Dr. Shultz Premium Hand Sanitizer

www.docshultz.com

Dr. Marc

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/