Shaker Heights school board to get update on status of Fernway School

SHAKER HEIGHTS – A meeting is being held in Shaker Heights to discuss a devastating fire at Fernway Elementary School, that collapsed the roof and historic clock tower.

The massive fire started on the roof the morning of July 10th as work was being done, and quickly intensified.

About twenty additional fire departments were needed to help Shaker Heights shuttle water from about a quarter of a mile away to the location and put the blaze out.

At one point, the thick black smoke could be seen for miles and blanketed the entire neighborhood.

Tuesday night at 6 p.m. the Shaker Heights School Board will be meeting for the first time since the fire and getting an update on the status of Fernway, during the boards monthly meeting held inside the high school’s small auditorium, 15911 Aldersyde Dr., Shaker Heights.

The public is welcome at the meeting.

Fox 8 will stream the meeting live, right here, as well.

However, everyone is encouraged to attend a separate/ special community meeting that is being held Thursday, July 19th at 6 p.m. at the Lomond Elementary School gymnasium.

Fernway Principal Chris Hayward and Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney will update and take questions from the community during that time.