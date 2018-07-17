Salvation Army and Hue Jackson Foundation open shelter for human trafficking survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There is a new place to help survivors of human trafficking in Cleveland thanks to the Salvation Army and Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson.

The Hue Jackson Foundation Survivors of Human Trafficking Residence at the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Complex downtown opened Tuesday.

“A football player may recover from his injuries, but a person who is victimized by human trafficking never recovers,” Jackson said.

Jackson's foundation donated $250,000 to provide the 4,500 square foot shelter, meant to be a safe place for survivors to heal. It has 12 new beds and provides access to counseling as well as drug and alcohol detoxification and rehabilitation services.

“This opportunity to have a space, to have a dedicated staff that will be available 24/7, is truly an answer to prayers,” said Harbor Light Complex Executive Director Beau Hill.

Ohio ranks fourth in the nation for reported cases of human trafficking.

Jackson said he and his wife, Michelle, took up the cause when starting their foundation last year because they have witnessed signs of the problem.

“It's modern day slavery that robs a human being of dignity, respect and hope,” Jackson said. “Human trafficking is catastrophic and real. It is found in every community, in every state, in every social economic class across our nation.”

He also called on the NFL to use its platform to do more to combat the problem. Jackson said his foundation is producing a video with warning signs of human trafficking. Click here for more information on that.