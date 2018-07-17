Rock Hall hosting free ‘Taylgate Party’ ahead of tonight’s Taylor Swift concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Missing out on the Taylor Swift concert tonight?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is hosting a free 'Taylgate Party' on the Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The event will dive into Swift's influences and the artists that impacted the singer. There will be a free live performance on the PNC main stage from The Accidentals, a band from Traverse City, Michigan.

There will be food and beverage trucks, trivia and other activities before Swift's concert kicks off at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Diana Chittester Band will perform at 5 p.m., followed by The Accidentals at 6:30 p.m.

For much more on the event, click here.