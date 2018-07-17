Reward for information in case of man who went missing from concert increased to $50,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned the family of a 22-year-old man is now offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for causing his death.

“The family of Cory Barron wants and needs answers,” said Dave Lyons, an investigator with the International Research Group. “It’s been four years since his death. “

On July 18, 2014 Cory Barron went to a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field with his brother, sister and some friends. Barron, who was a recent college graduate, never made it out of the concert venue alive.

“There is no question in our minds that was a homicide and Cory was killed,” said Dick Wrenn, of IRG. He and Lyons, both retired FBI agents, have been working on the case for the past few years.

Police say the 6’2” Barron went down a 2 ft. by 2 ft. garbage chute at Progressive Field and died. His body was found in a landfill four days after the concert.

IRG investigators say Barron had bruises on his head and ribs that happened prior to his death. They believe someone assaulted him and then put his body down a garbage chute.

Investigators are asking anyone who went to the concert and sat in section 468 and 570 to contact them. Cory was last seen alive when he was in section 468.

“We are looking for information or any pictures people in those sections may have,” Wrenn said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-333-6602 or email info@irgglobal.com.

