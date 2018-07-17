Reward being offered for info after suspects break into gun shop, steal 23 firearms

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A reward is being offered for information on suspects who broke into a Broadview Heights gun shop and stole 23 firearms.

According to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, at least four people broke into Stonewall LTD Gun Shop and Pistol range, 100 Ken Mar Industrial Parkway early July 11.

ATF is working with the Broadview Heights Police Department to investigate the incident. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the crime should call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ATF’s website by clicking here.