× Ravenna police search for suspect in PNC robbery

RAVENNA-The Ravenna Police Department is searching for the suspect wanted in the armed robbery at the PNC Bank on East Main Street.

Just before noon Tuesday, the suspect walked into the bank with a dark mask covering his face and showed what appeared to be a large, dark colored semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect is described as a white male, medium build, between 5’10′” and 6 ‘ feet tall. He was wearing a light grey or white hoodie pulled over his head and dark colored pants.

He was last scene running East on Main Street with an unknown amount of cash.

The FBI is on scene assisting with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (330) 296-6486.