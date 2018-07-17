Photos: The Agora to unveil $3 million in renovations

CLEVELAND– The Agora Theatre and Ballrom will officially open its doors following a $3 million remodel this week.

AEG Presents took over the iconic Cleveland concert hall a year ago and started the renovations.

The new ownership has already allowed The Agora to bring in higher profile acts, like The Decemberists and Andrew McMahon in the Wildness. Upcoming shows include The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty and Machine Head.

The Agora, once located on East 24th Street, is credited with bringing exposure to legendary acts like Lou Reed, U2 and Bruce Springsteen. Following a fire in 1984, it opened at its current spot on Euclid Avenue.

More on The Agora here