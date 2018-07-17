Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus in Lake County

MENTOR, Ohio– A mosquito pool in Lake County tested positive for the West Nile virus, the Lake County General Health District said in a news release on Tuesday.

A pool is a collection of no more than 50 mosquitoes. This particular sample was taken from a trap in Madison on June 26. The health district said it’s likely that West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes are present throughout the county.

Mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus in 14 Ohio counties and there is an increased risk for the rest of the summer. No human cases have been reported in the state.

The Lake County General Health District said 80 percent of people infect with West Nile will not show any symptoms.

Symptoms lasting a few days include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, swollen lymph glands and a rash. Occasionally, those infected will experience more severe symptoms like convulsions and muscle weakness.

