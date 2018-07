Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing persons across Northeast Ohio.

Kendra Pearson, 44, was last seen July 2 on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Kendra is 5 foot 4 and weighs 200 pounds.

She has stab wounds on her left arm.

If you can help police find her please call Detective Durbin at 216-623-2579.

