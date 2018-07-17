It’s a bet! Mark Walhberg believes in Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND– Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has a celebrity fan: Mark Walhberg.

The “Transformers” actor told TMZ he placed three bets when the sports book opened at the Ocean Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He said he put money on the Patriots and the Eagles would return to the Super Bowl.

The third wager is a little more surprising.

“I bet that the Browns would win more than five and a half games with Baker Mayfield at the helm… We got faith,” Wahlberg told TMZ. He declined to say how much money he put on Cleveland’s record.

Most oddsmakers have Cleveland with the lowest projected win total in the NFL at 5.5. Browns head coach is also the favorite to be the first coach fired in 2018.

The Browns selected Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The 23-year-old is expected to learn behind veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, who Cleveland acquired in the off-season.

