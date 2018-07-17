Infinite Kusama dazzles visitors at Cleveland Museum of Art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The demand is high to see the work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Infinite Kusama, featuring paintings and sculptures from the 89-year-old artist, is in Cleveland until Sept. 30.

"What is new and different about this exhibition is that it focuses on her Infinity Mirror Rooms. The idea of infinity was something that has fascinated Kusama throughout her life," said Emily Liebert, associate curator of contemporary art.

The exhibit began at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. Just six cities will host Kusama's Infinity Mirror Rooms and Cleveland is the only location in the Midwest where you can see them.

There are seven mirrors rooms, giving museum visitors a chance to literally step inside Kusama's influential and pioneering work. The interactive element continues with the Obliteration Room, where people add stickers to the white room.

The exhibition in Cleveland covers Kusama's lengthy career, which began in the 1960s and continues to this day. There are several recent pieces.

Tickets are only available online or by phone. There are no on-site ticket sales. The next opportunity to buy them is Monday, July 23. Visitors can buy tickets every Monday during the exhibition's run.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and under.

