Fox Recipe Box:

CLEVELAND, Oh — Summer road trips can often derail healthy eating plans, but according to Weight Watchers spokesperson Dawn Smith, it doesn’t have to. Dawn shared three of her favorite summer recipes that are perfect for traveling with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Chicken Sandwiches with Avocado “Mayo”

Prep/Cook time: under 20 minutes; Serves 4 SmartPoints value: 7

Chicken breast cutlets, which are thinner than regular chicken breasts, are perfect for this recipe. Make a guacamole-type spread with avocado, jalapeno, lime zest, and lime juice, then sprinkle hearty slices of tomato lightly with salt and pepper. Voila – you have the makings of the ultimate chicken sandwich. Slather slices of toasted whole wheat bread with avocado mayo, layer in tomatoes garnished with cilantro, top with Bibb lettuce, and add the chicken breast hot off the grill pan.

1 pound skinless boneless chicken breast cutlets

¾ tsp plus 1/8 tsp salt

½ tsp chili powder

1 ripe avocado, pitted and peeled

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1 tsp grated lime zest

1 tsp lime juice

2 tomatoes, sliced

1/8 tsp black pepper

8 slices whole wheat country bread, toasted

¼ c minced fresh cilantro

Bibb lettuce leaves

Spray large ridged grill pan with nonstick spray and set over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with ½ teaspoon salt and chili powder. Add chicken to pan and cook, turning once, until cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, place avocado in medium bowl and mash using fork. Stir in jalapeno, lime zest and juice, and ¼ teaspoon salt.

Sprinkle tomatoes with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and black pepper.

Spread one side of 4 bread slices evenly with avocado mixture; top evenly with tomatoes. Sprinkle tomatoes with cilantro; top with chicken, lettuce, and remaining bread slices.

Walnut Dip

Prep/cook time: under 20 minutes; Serves 8 as an appetizer or snack

SmartPoints value: 2

This versatile dip goes well with fresh raw veggies, but it’s also great served as a sauce for shrimp, fish, or chicken. If you have time, toast the walnuts in a 350F oven for 6 to 8 minutes until fragrant, before making the recipe. Put it a small container that can fit in a cupholder for a healthy road trip snack!

1 ½ c plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1/3 c walnuts, finely chopped

3 Tbsp lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ Tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

¾ tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

Chocolate-Dipped Baby Bananas

Prep time: Approx 15 min.; Serves 12 SmartPoints value: 2

This fun dessert is easy to make and perfect to take on the road. Kids and adults can’t resist the banana and chocolate combination. If you can’t find baby bananas, use four regular bananas and cut each one crosswise into thirds.

12 baby bananas, peeled

3 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

¾ teaspoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons shredded unsweetened coconut, toasted

Line large baking sheet with wax paper. Insert wooden craft stick or short wooden skewer in one end of each banana.Combine chocolate and butter in medium microwave bowl. Microwave on high, 1 minute. Stir until smooth.

Working with 1 banana at a time, spoon chocolate over bananas to cover. Sprinkle bananas with coconut and place on baking sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate sets, about 15 minutes.