Cleveland police officer indicted for sending explicit picture to teen

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I- TEAM has learned a Cleveland police officer has been indicted for sending an explicit picture to a teen girl and misusing a police computer to find out about her.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office, Thomas Tewell has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and unauthorized use of property. Investigators believe he met a 17-year-old Rocky River girl on-line, looked her up on a police computer and sent an explicit photo.

One charge is a misdemeanor, and one is a felony.

Tewell had been on restricted duty not dealing with the public as Rocky River police led the investigation.

In 2014, records show Cleveland police suspended him 25 days for sending an explicit picture to a woman and sending messages to a woman he met handling a traffic crash.

He was not at work Tuesday afternoon. And no one answered when the I-TEAM tried to reach him at home.

He goes to court to begin facing the charges later this month.

