Cleveland Indians All-Stars soaking it in at Mid-Summer Classic

WASHINGTON– The best of the best are gathering at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. for the annual Mid-Summer Classic and the Cleveland Indians will play a vital role as six players are part of the American League roster, the most since 1999.

“We have a lot of quality baseball players that go out there and play the game the right way, and I think that is what’s most important and we play as a team,” said Indians outfielder Michael Brantley.

Indians catcher Yan Gomes and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer are soaking up all the festivities, it’s their first time at the annual All-Star event. Gomes is the first Brazilian-born player to be selected for Major League Baseball’s premier event.

“If I can be any kind of role model to anybody, that’s what I’m doing, I’m hoping this is a step in the right direction for baseball in Brazil,” Gomes said.

Francisco Lindor is making his third appearance at the All-Star Game. Sure he’s all smiles, that’s what the kid does, but don’t think for one minute he is taking these trips for granted.

“I soak in every little thing that I can, I talk to the hitters, I try to talk to the pitchers and you listen to what they say, it’s fun,” Lindor said.

We won’t see Corey Kluber pitch on Tuesday night. He is out after having a gel injection in his knee last week. Trevor Bauer will likely pitch only if he’s needed so Major League Baseball may not get to see that new slider he perfected in the off-season.

“I don’t know where it currently sits, buts it’s been pretty much in the top five all-year so that in and of itself is very beneficial, but it makes everything else around it better,” Bauer said.

Jose Ramirez will start at third base for the American League and will bat fifth.

Gomes will likely appear in the sixth inning of the All-Star game. Lindor and Brantley should make their appearances in the first few innings.

The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch the game on FOX 8.

