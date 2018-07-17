CLE is the place to be: Taylor Swift and Hamilton rock downtown Tuesday night

CLEVELAND - Downtown Cleveland was an epicenter of entertainment Tuesday night with two major shows making their debut in The Land.
Over 60-thousand screaming fans packed First Energy Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert.
Sky Fox captured a steady stream of “Swifties” arriving for the Reputation Tour.
Outside the Rock Hall for the “Tayle-gate,” fans were excited beyond measure.
“This is my first concert and I’ve very very excited."
“Kind of feels like I’m dreaming, it’s great."
Across town, another three-thousand people poured into Playhouse Square’s State Theater for the opening of the musical "Hamilton."
“We’ve had our tickets for over a year,” said one playgoer.
The show is the hottest Broadway ticket in the country right now.
“It’s a wonderful thing. Cleveland has one of the top-notch arts and theater community. This is a wonderful showcase of it,” said another patron.