CLE is the place to be: Taylor Swift and Hamilton rock downtown Tuesday night

CLEVELAND - Downtown Cleveland was an epicenter of entertainment Tuesday night with two major shows making their debut in The Land.

Over 60-thousand screaming fans packed First Energy Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert.

Sky Fox captured a steady stream of “Swifties” arriving for the Reputation Tour.

Outside the Rock Hall for the “Tayle-gate,” fans were excited beyond measure.

“This is my first concert and I’ve very very excited."

“Kind of feels like I’m dreaming, it’s great."

Across town, another three-thousand people poured into Playhouse Square’s State Theater for the opening of the musical "Hamilton."

“We’ve had our tickets for over a year,” said one playgoer.

The show is the hottest Broadway ticket in the country right now.

“It’s a wonderful thing. Cleveland has one of the top-notch arts and theater community. This is a wonderful showcase of it,” said another patron.