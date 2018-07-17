× Cedar Point adds sensory room, sensory-friendly shows for Autism Awareness Week

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Cedar Point is doing its part to be more inclusive during Autism Awareness Week.

It includes sensory-friendly family shows and promoting its sensory room.

“We know that as a family, you plan extensively for your trip to the park. If you have someone in your family on the autism spectrum, this planning may open up questions on how to navigate the park efficiently,” said Tony Clark, director of communications, on his blog on Monday.

Click here for Cedar Point’s Autism Awareness Week guide

Earlier this year, Cedar Point added a sensory room to the FrontierTown first aid station. It features sensory tools and calming lighting. Families can also check out a sensory pack for the day, which includes headphones, fidget toys, non-verbal communication cards and weighted lap blankets.

Other quiet spaces can been found at Planet Snoopy first aid, the Town Hall Museum and guest services.

