Best reaction yet? Ohio K9 Officer Bruno gets in on #WhatTheFluff challenge and doesn’t miss a beat!

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The ‘What the Fluff’ internet challenge has confused dogs all over the world — and now a Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is getting in on the action.
He’s not so much confused, though.
With the challenge, dog owners hold a blanket between themselves and their dog. They then let go of the sheet and quickly dart behind a wall.
Videos of the dog’s mostly confused reactions are popping up all over the internet.
For K9 Officer Bruno, however, the prank went a little differently.
Watch below:
40.397897 -81.427898