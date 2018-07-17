Best reaction yet? Ohio K9 Officer Bruno gets in on #WhatTheFluff challenge and doesn’t miss a beat!

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The ‘What the Fluff’ internet challenge has confused dogs all over the world — and now a Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is getting in on the action.

He’s not so much confused, though.

With the challenge, dog owners hold a blanket between themselves and their dog. They then let go of the sheet and quickly dart behind a wall.

Videos of the dog’s mostly confused reactions are popping up all over the internet.

For K9 Officer Bruno, however, the prank went a little differently.

Watch below: