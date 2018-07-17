Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old runaway from Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Authorities are asking for help locating a missing teen from Mansfield.

Allison Marie Sowders, 14, was last seen June 25 in Mansfield. She is an habitual runaway, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen willfully getting into her boyfriend’s car at 1:15 p.m. on June 25.

Authorities say both Sowders and her boyfriend, Trenton Schoenman, have active warrants out of juvenile court.

They may be operating a light blue older model compact Chevy four-door car.

Sowder is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 419-524-2412, Opt. 1.