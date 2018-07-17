× Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly shooting on I-90

CLEVELAND– An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in the shooting that left two dead on Interstate 90 at West 117th Street in Cleveland.

Gianni Gray, 35, of Garfield Heights, allegedly shot and killed two men while they sat in a car, according to court documents. He has not been formally charged.

The crime happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday at the exit ramp. The victims were identified as Andre Williams, 35, and Malachia Perez Stewart III, 35.

A woman was also injured in the shooting, which left shell casings scattered in the street. She was driving a separate vehicle.

According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Gray was released from Lorain Correctional Institution in November. He served four years for drug trafficking, weapons under a disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

