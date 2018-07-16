Two men shot, killed at busy Cleveland intersection identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Road rage or planned attack? It's a question Cleveland Police are working to answer after two men were shot and killed and another driver grazed by a bullet.

It happened at West 117th near I-90 WB exit ramp just past 7 p.m. Saturday. No arrests have been made in the case, a fact that continues to worry people who live close to where the shooting began.

"You know bullets, you know, they don't have no name on them so they just fly anywhere," said Brenda Nichols. "Lately it's been so much violence going on it's like the wild wild west."

Cleveland Police say the shooter was driving a grey vehicle when it pulled alongside the car the victims were inside. Based on the numerous shell casings and witness accounts at the scene it appears the victims were shot at numerous times.

Cassandra McDonald, the head of the Euclid NAACP, told Fox 8 Sunday her brother, Andre Williams, 35 was killed along with a man the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office identifies as 35-year-old Malachia Perez Stewart III.

In a family statement, McDonald says the "love and support is pleasantly overwhelming." She adds a donation account will be created at a local bank, any GoFundMe accounts that may appear are not sponsored by family members.

Meanwhile near the scene, just down the road from a children's park, parents with small children remain anxious until the shooter is behind bars.

"Two guys just got killed, that is crazy it did affect me at that moment," said Cameron Hogan with his 5-year-old-son clinging to him. "If it would have happened any farther down, it could have, bullets don't have any eyes. It could have hit anybody's children. It's a lot of children up there at that park all the time."

Cleveland Police say the shooting remains under investigation.