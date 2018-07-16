Technology could help prevent hot car deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Every year there are reports across the country of children being left in hot cars and dying.

On Saturday, a 6-month-old baby girl was left in a car at a park and passed away in Medina.

Police are investigating and have not released the identity of the child or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

There are a few simple ways technology can help prevent children from being forgotten in the backseat.

All GM cars years 2018 and newer now come standard with a Rear Seat Reminder feature that alerts a parent to check the backseat when they turn off the car.

The feature is activated when a rear door is opened and closed before driving— when you would put your child or pet in the back seat.

Then when the driver arrives at their destination and turns off the car, they will hear a series of chimes and an alert to check the backseat on display behind the steering wheel.

“GM decided to create this feature and hopefully, people that have a GM vehicle it saves a life or two,” said Jordan Pine, salesman at Nick Abraham Auto Mall in Elyria.

The popular WAZE app is also taking an aim at preventing hot car deaths. Users just need to turn on the Child Reminder feature in their app’s settings. When the app recognizes the car has arrived at its destination, it will send a notification reminding the driver to look in the backseat.

Parents can also personalize the alert to include their child’s or pet’s name.

Evenflo, a car seat manufacturer, now has a car seat that communicates with your car. Just plug a piece into the car’s diagnostics and then when the car is turned off the car seat chimes, alerting parents that the child is still buckled in.

According to the National Safety Council, 37 children die each year in hot cars.