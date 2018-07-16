Stage being set for Taylor Swift’s CLE concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Preps are underway for Tuesday night's Taylor Swift concert at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This morning, SKYFOX got an aerial view of the stage being set for her Reputation Tour. 10 trucks are on the field setting up for the concert.

Tickets are still available for tomorrow's concert at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The concert gets underway at 7 p.m.

The Reputation Tour kicked off May 8 in Arizona.