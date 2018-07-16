Shuttered Rolling Acres Mall to undergo massive redevelopment

AKRON, Ohio – A developer has plans to redevelop the former Rolling Acres Mall by turning into a commercial building.

According to documents, Akron Romig Road LLC of Delaware, will buy the site for $600-thousand and build a 600-thousand square foot commercial building on the land. The project is estimated to cost $100-million or more.

The new business is expected to create at least 500 new jobs in the area and its payroll is estimated at a minimum of $30-million.

In its prime, the mall, which was built in 1975, was home to over 140 stores, a movie theater and a food court.

For a haunting look at the mall after it was closed, you can watch Seph Lawless’s drone video, above.

The mall, aside from two anchor stores, closed in 2008. Five years later, the final retailer, JCPenney, shut its doors. After there were no bids for Rolling Acres at the sheriff’s sale, the deed was transferred to the city of Akron at no cost.

Demolition began in November of 2016.

It’s not yet clear what the commercial building will be used as specifically.

Akron City Council is expected to vote on the proposed sale and redevelopment Monday evening.

Local photographers Johnny Joo and Seph Lawless captured these frosty scenes inside the abandoned mall after a 2015 snow storm.