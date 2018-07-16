Rocker Alice Cooper loves pinball, golf and Cleveland!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame used some super star power to unveil their latest interactive exhibit today.

It's called "Part of the Machine, Rock and Pinball."

The one and only shock-rocker, Alice Cooper and his bassist Dennis Dunaway were in town to christen their pinball machine. They were inducted into the Hall in 2011.

Alice told Gabe Spiegel how his pinball machine is extra loud and animated, but added that parents should still love it.

"If you're 75 now, you were a Beatles fan or hard rock fan. At 75, you used to be a Sinatra fan. Now rock has grown up. So parents shouldn't hate this."

Gabe had to ask: "Isn't it true it shocks kids if they mistreat this machine?"

Alice replied: "... it should!"

Watch Gabe's entire - very entertaining - interview with Cooper and Dunaway, above.

Also on display, Alice's electric chair that he toured with, an Andy Warhol painting that was a gift to him, and a whole bunch of other rock-themed pinball machines.

Alice is practically a pro golfer. The 70 year old is a 2-handicap and plays 6 days a week in Arizona.

By the way, Muirfield is his favorite course in Ohio.

The pinball exhibit is open through September. Free tokens come with every admission!