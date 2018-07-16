Police seek suspect in Mentor gun shop break-in that ended in Columbia Station crash

MENTOR, Ohio– The Mentor Police Department released new details about the break-in at a gun shop that resulted in a chase and crash.

It started when Mentor police responded to a break-in at Silverado Firearms on Center Street at about 5 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they spotted a male running from the front of the store and a vehicle coming from behind the building.

Police said the vehicle refused to stop and drove directly at officers. Two officers fired four rounds at the car as it came towards them. No officers were injured.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran away, while a passenger moved into the driver’s seat and took off, going north on Center Street. The original driver, a 15-year-old Cleveland boy, later returned to the scene and turned himself in.

Mentor police chased the car, which went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and through a fence. It stopped in a parking lot on Tyler Boulevard. According to Mentor police, that’s when one suspect stole a car from a medical facility and fled.

Willowick and Wickliffe police located the stolen car and chased it in North Ridgeville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, which was called off in Columbia Station.

The suspect crashed head-on with another car on Root Road. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The highway patrol said the other driver was not hurt.

Mentor police arrested a third suspect walking in the area of Tyler Boulevard and Hopkins Road.

The police department is looking for a fourth suspect. It released photos taken from a nearby fast food restaurant.

At this time, investigators have not determined if anything was taken from Silverado Firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mentor police.