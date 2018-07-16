Ohio school district to arm students with pepper spray to deter shooters

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — Students in one Ohio school district will be armed with pepper spray in the new school year to deter or fight back against school shooters.

According to WFMJ, the Columbiana Exempted Village School District will begin using “Threat Extinguishers” when students return to class.

The devices are like fire extinguishers and can shoot “tactical grade” incapacitating chemicals up to 30 feet. Electronic bases notify students, staff, and first responders of potential trouble.

Sam Fasone, company spokesperson, told WFMJ:

“When the can is removed from the cabinet, it can send up to a thousand text message and emails, plus calls authorities and then gives the location of which threat extinguisher has been removed. So when authorities roll up, they know where they need to be in the building.”

WFMJ reported that school officials met with parents before deciding to purchase the devices.

Fasone said the system would help alert teachers to any student who tries to misuse the system as a prank or to attack another student.

“They are calling the authorities and letting every teacher know what they did,” he said. “In the schools we are in, it’s just like pulling a fire alarm. All the consequences that are involved in making a false alarm.”

According to WFMJ, the district paid $25,000 for the devices.

Threat Extinguisher says their devices can also be used in churches, government offices, and other work places.