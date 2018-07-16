× New Year’s Eve celebration First Night Akron ends after 22 years

AKRON, Ohio– Downtown Akron’s New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night Akron, has come to an end after 22 years.

The Downtown Akron Partnership announced on Monday it is retiring the event.

“We are honored to have been a champion of this beloved event and look forward to DAP’s next chapter in improving the downtown neighborhood,” said Suzie Graham, Downtown Akron Partnership president and CEO, in a news release on Monday. “DAP’s ongoing work will be dedicated to helping make more dreams for downtown a reality.”

DAP said its goal with First Night Akron was to bring people downtown and generate interest in other downtown events. Over time, more events and programming emerged, including Locks 3 and 4, the Akron Marathon, Downtown at Dusk, and the Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival.

“First Night was a catalytic event for downtown Akron, and we’re so grateful to Downtown Akron Partnership for carrying the torch on this event all these years,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “As we continue to transform the infrastructure and diversify the programming downtown, we trust DAP to best align their resources to boost and support downtown development, for the benefit of all Akron residents.”