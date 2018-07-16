Neighbors worried about missing Ashtabula mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio - People who live in the G building at the Harbor Ridge Apartments in Ashtabula are worried about their neighbor, 23-year-old Rand Al Dulaimi.

“She left behind a little boy, no one knows where she is or what happened to her,” said Brandy Hinton, neighbor.

Al Dulaimi was reported missing by family on July 11th.

Her next-door neighbor Charlene says Al Dulaimi was estranged from her husband and was surprised to see him at the apartment with her son last week.

“He came in last Monday with her and bags of groceries which I thought was odd. I noticed he also had bleach,” said Charlene Heath-Lacava.

The sheriff’s office says Al Dulaimi disappeared under suspicious circumstances and that they are actively pursuing several leads.

However, neighbors are worried something bad may have happened to her.

“Police were down here last Friday, they went into her apartment and changed the locks. They were here again today,” said Carol Huffman, neighbor.