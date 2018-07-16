Indians have most All-Stars since 1999, lead AL Central at break

CLEVELAND– The Indians wrapped up the first half of the season with a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Sunday. Cleveland, with a 52-43 record, leads the weak American League Central by 7.5 games.

The Tribe has six players, the most since 1999, going to the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., including starting third baseman Jose Ramirez.

Back to the ASG for the 2nd time in my career. I’m very thankful for everyone who has been supporting me in this journey including my family, friends, teammates, the Dolan Family, the entire Indians organization, and most importantly the Indians fans #RollTribe pic.twitter.com/Xbs1f0dNVi — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) July 16, 2018

Ramirez is the fifth player in MLB history with 25 homers and 20 stolen bases at the All-Star break. He joins elite company: Bobby Bonds (1973), Eric Davis (1987), Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).

Coupled with his shortstop and fellow All-Star Francisco Lindor, the two are a potent combination on the left side of the field and in the batting order. Ramirez and Lindor are the first teammates age 25 or younger to each hit 25 or more homers before the break.

They aren’t the only Indians All-Stars breaking records. Trevor Bauer has the most strikeouts by a Cleveland pitcher at the break since Sam McDowell in 1970.

Ramirez, Lindor and Bauer will be joined in D.C. by three-time All-Star Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes, who learned he would be making the trip before his ninth-inning at-bat Saturday night.

Corey Kluber will not pitch in the All-Star Game. He received an injection in his right knee last week and his next scheduled start is July 23.

The Indians begin the second half of the season on Friday in Texas.

FOX 8’s P.J. Ziegler and Roosevelt Leftwich are in Washington, D.C. to bring you the latest on your Cleveland Indians. You can watch the 2018 All-Star Game on FOX 8 with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

