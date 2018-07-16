High speed chase ends in head-on crash in Columbia Station

COLUMBIA STATION- A high speed police chase that started in Mentor has ended in a head-on collision in Columbia Station.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. Monday on Root Road near Osborne Road in Columbia Station.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the chase started after an unknown number of suspects robbed Silverado Arms on Center Street in Mentor early Monday morning.

The suspects got into a black SUV to get away when they crashed. Several of them took off on foot. One suspect was captured by police. Another suspect then carjacked a silver Equinox and drove off. Willoughby police spotted the SUV on Route 2 and chased it all the way to Route 10 and 83 in North Ridgeville where it went head-on into traffic.

The chase continued through a ditch and a barrier fence where Willoughby police lost it.

Five minutes later, police received a call on a head-on crash on Root Road in Columbia Station. No one in the second vehicle that was struck was injured.

When officers arrived, the suspect was out of his car. He was taken into custody where police determined his injuries were serious enough to be flown from the scene to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The search for the remaining suspects continues.

