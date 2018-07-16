FBI releases new photos in armed robbery of Brinks employee

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify the man it says robbed a Brinks employee at gunpoint.

The crime happened at the Citizens Bank on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland at about 9:26 a.m. on June 25. The Brinks employee was servicing the ATM, located in the parking lot, when he was approached by a man on a motorcycle.

The FBI said the suspect stopped at the ATM, pointed a gun at the worker and demanded cash. The employee complied and handed over money in a Brinks bag.

Investigators said the suspect’s motorcycle was possibly a Yamaha with a chrome gas tank. The man was described as 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall with a large build. He was wearing a nylon over his face, and a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark puffy coat with a gold badge on the chest, and dark, tactical-style pants. He also had on boots and gloves.

The FBI released additional photos on Monday in hopes of finding the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police of Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. Reward money is available. Tips can remain anonymous.

41.465967 -81.648604