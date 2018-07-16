× Dunkin’ Donuts employee fired after refusing to serve Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a local fast food worker was fired after refusing to serve a Cleveland police officer.

The incident happened Friday evening at a Dunkin’ Donuts on the Cleveland-Lakewood border.

Multiple sources say the officer went in wearing his uniform, and a male clerk behind the counter said he doesn’t “serve cops and turned away.”

The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the officer left angry and upset, and went back in later to discuss what happened with management.

A Cleveland Police incident report offers no details.

The store owner tells FOX 8 he fired the worker as soon as he heard about it. He also said he welcomes everyone, and he plans to pay a visit to the First District Police station.