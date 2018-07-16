CVS apologizes after white manager calls cops on black customer

CHICAGO — CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says white store managers in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.

Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of one of the managers appearing nervous. Morry Matson’s left hand shakes as he calls police around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The 53-year-old Hudson says another manager directly challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer’s coupon for a free product. She tells The Associated Press that he was “hostile.”

The Facebook video show Matson talking to police on the phone. No action was taken when officers arrived.

CVS apologized to Hudson. The company says it doesn’t tolerate discrimination against customers and that it’s investigating the matter.

Matson is running for Chicago City Council and was a state delegate for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Matson has been dubbed “#CouponCarl” on the internet. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile cases where a white person has called the police on a black person for doing seemingly mundane tasks. Last month, a white woman in San Francisco pretended to call police on a young girl selling bottled water. After the video went viral, she was nicknamed “#PermitPatty.”

Back in April, a woman in Oakland called police on a black family for attempting to set up a grill in a park. When that video went viral, the woman was nicknamed “#BBQBecky.”