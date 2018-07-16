× Convicted sex offender accused of looking into restroom stalls at Cleveland casino

CLEVELAND– A man previously convicted of a sex charge was indicted on a voyeurism charge, after he was allegedly caught peering into one of the woman’s bathroom stalls at JACK Casino in Cleveland.

Joe Hill III, 25, was indicted last week on charges of burglary and voyeurism .

According to prosecutors, Hill is accused of going into a stall in the woman’s restroom around 3:25 a.m. on May 23. The victim spotted him and yelled at him.

The woman was able to chase him and reported the incident to the casino staff, prosecutors said.

In 2016, Hill was convicted of burglary and in 2011, he was convicted of gross sexual imposition. He is a Tier II sex offender.